Intelligent Diva was announced as a nominee for the W.A.M. nomination for Best Latin Song
The 2020 W.A.M Awards celebrate the year’s most incredible independent artists from around the world in multiple genres and categories.JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 W.A.M Awards celebrate the year’s most incredible independent artists from around the world in multiple genres and categories. The announcements were released on yesterday, where the artist Intelligent Diva has been identified as a nominee for best Latin song .Her single Lo Que Me Gusta which is a urban Spanish love story. The artist is definitely making her mark in the industry. She tells us how it is hard being an independent artist.the most expensive thing an artist has to invest in is marketing and promotion. Every artist should make sure to take every opportunity they have to allow their music to be heard. Intelligent Diva is an artist who doesn't want to be placed into a box of one genre of music. She feels diversity is important to an artist Diversity is important to an artist because it demonstrates how the artist can relate to the audience. It leads to more learning about the creativity and cultural expression. She wants her listeners to be able to enjoy her music regardless of their race, ethnicity, origin, language, socioeconomic status, living situation, gender or sexual orientation. Her music and her style combines everything that she loves. The fact that , the artist treats her music like a business, she is very professional and humble for her craft. The pandemic has definitely affected the music industry. However, this artist has identified that performing a skill such as art, is a stress reliever. The passion for everything being original from the music to the art and being able to deliver on your dream and execute it with results. The artist is definitely is establishing her brand to include a build in marketing strategy of what she wants to accomplish in the industry and it's working. The winners of the 2020 W.A.M Awards will be announced in October. W.A.M stands for We Are the Music Makers, and We are the Dreamers of Dreams.
