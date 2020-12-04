Traffic backup, I 89 Williston
Due to a multiple vehicle crash on VT RT 2a in Williston, the traffic is backing up onto the interstate from exit 12 north and southbound.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
