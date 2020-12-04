Traffic backup, I 89 Williston

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON BARRACKS

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Due to a multiple vehicle crash on VT RT 2a in Williston, the traffic is backing up onto the interstate from exit 12 north and southbound.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.