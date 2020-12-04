Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Newsom appoints 2 new State Bar Board Trustees

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed two new members to the State Bar Board of Trustees on Tuesday. Melanie M. Shelby, managing director at Gray, Greer, Shelby & Vaughn, and Mark W. Toney, executive director at The Utility Reform Network, will serve four-year terms.

