MK Nature Center closed Dec. 8-21 for parking lot construction

The MK Nature Visitor Center in Boise will be closed Dec. 8 through Dec. 21 for parking lot construction.

Christmas shoppers looking to pick up the perfect gift for the nature lover in their family (and help support the MK Nature Center’s day to day operations) are encouraged to do their shopping before Dec. 8.

The license desk will also be unavailable until the visitor center reopens. People in the Boise area looking to buy a license or related products during this time can do so at license vendors, online, at the Southwest Region Office in Nampa, or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

The grounds at the MK Nature Center will remain open from dawn to dusk during construction, although the parking lot and front entrance will not be available to visitors. The grounds can be accessed through the Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park and Greenbelt entrances.