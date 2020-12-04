North Dakota driver licenses due in 2020 must be renewed by December 31

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reminds customers that all driver licenses, which expired after March 1, are due for renewal by December 31.

The December 31 deadline aligns with Governor Burgum’s executive order which extended certain expiration dates. If your license is not renewed by this date it will be considered invalid.

“Our Driver License Division has been working very hard over the past several months to process license renewals, but we still have work to do,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT Deputy Director for Driver Safety. “Today there are more than 12,000 driver licenses that need to be renewed by the December 31 deadline. If you fall into this category, please schedule your appointment now to ensure you can renew on time.”

The NDDOT continues to provide driver license services by appointment only. No walk-in services are available at this time.

Customers need to schedule an appointment ahead of time by visiting our website at dot.nd.gov to complete an online request or by calling 1-855-633-6835.

For safety reasons, only the customer scheduled for the appointment may enter the building. Customers are required to participate in a temperature check and health screening at the time of their scheduled appointment. Masks are required for the safety of the customer and our employees.

Many driver license services such as change of address, renewals, replacements and more are available online.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver license at this time will be able to obtain a REAL ID during their scheduled appointment.

Please continue to watch the NDDOT website for the most up-to-date information at www.dot.nd.gov.