LRS INKS EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL WASTE, RECYCLING CONTRACT WITH THE VILLAGE OF KANEVILLE
The three-year contract expands LRS’ service area in Kane County and provides residents more waste diversion options, including composting and e-waste recyclingCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent waste and recycling provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive three-year residential waste and recycling contract serving households in the Village of Kaneville in the heart of west suburban Kane County, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The second in a series of new municipal contract wins announced by LRS this month, the Village of Kaneville contract expands the LRS footprint in Kane County as the company continues to win the trust of municipalities across northern and western Illinois. Earlier in 2020, LRS added the Village of Western Springs, Campton Township and unincorporated Lisle Township to its roster of new customers.
Kaneville residents will soon have more sustainability-focused waste removal options, including the ability to combine food scraps with yard waste that is converted by LRS into compost, as well as an electronic waste (e-waste) option for landfill-banned e-waste products.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Village of Kaneville and its residents to the growing LRS family, providing them with exceptional service and more options to meet their waste and recycling needs,” said LRS Municipal Manager, Katie Neary. “LRS brings a rich heritage in waste and recycling that is rooted in environmental stewardship, delivering more options to divert, reuse and repurpose the waste they generate.”
In addition to Kaneville, LRS is proud to serve the following Kane County municipalities: the City of Geneva, the City of St. Charles, the Village of Elburn, the Village of Montgomery, the Village of Sugar Grove, Campton Township, unincorporated Kaneville Township, Virgil Township and Plato Township.
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is North America’s seventh largest privately held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive waste diversion and recycling services for thousands of residential and commercial customers across the Midwest, from northern and western Illinois to southern Wisconsin. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS delivers its services through 13 regional hubs, owns and operates 17 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,100 full-time employees. The company controls more than 3.0 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
