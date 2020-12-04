Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,548 in the last 365 days.

PODCAST: How Schools are Addressing the Growing Digital Divide

Chief Innovation Officer Page Nichols from the Maine’s Department of Education (DOE) participated in a podcast recently with Taher Behbehani, General Manager and Head of Mobile B2B Business at Samsung Electronics America. The national podcast features a discussion about how the Maine DOE and Maine school systems have been navigating the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has caused schools to deliver instruction in many different ways, including the partnership between Samsung and Maine that gave preK-12 students across the state access to the virtual classroom with Samsung Knox for Education.

The conversation is a part of an ongoing “Future State Of” podcast series by Samsung. Check out the full story and listen to the podcast on the here.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

PODCAST: How Schools are Addressing the Growing Digital Divide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.