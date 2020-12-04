PODCAST: How Schools are Addressing the Growing Digital Divide

Chief Innovation Officer Page Nichols from the Maine’s Department of Education (DOE) participated in a podcast recently with Taher Behbehani, General Manager and Head of Mobile B2B Business at Samsung Electronics America. The national podcast features a discussion about how the Maine DOE and Maine school systems have been navigating the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has caused schools to deliver instruction in many different ways, including the partnership between Samsung and Maine that gave preK-12 students across the state access to the virtual classroom with Samsung Knox for Education.

The conversation is a part of an ongoing “Future State Of” podcast series by Samsung. Check out the full story and listen to the podcast on the here.