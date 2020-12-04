Free Webinar: Addressing Challenges and Safety Concerns for Non-attending or Truant Students

The Maine Department of Education’s(DOE) Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) is pleased to offer a webinar concerning Maine schools’ current challenges and concerns for students that are non-attending or truant. The webinar will offer an opportunity for school and district staff to talk about their current concerns and issues in a forum style webinar, where stakeholder experts will be available to inform and answer questions. Present at the webinar will be representatives from the legal field, school administration, law enforcement, and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to walk through the legal and practical process of connecting with and re-engaging students and their families.

The two hour presentation will be hosted on December 15 from 3:00-5:00 PM. The target audience includes school administrators, school staff, law enforcement, and DHHS staff, and other interested stakeholders. Each presenter will explain their agency’s role, authority and assistance, and they will collaboratively address comprehensive solutions to obtain the best results for students. This will be an excellent opportunity for learning and discussion.

Please see the following registration and participation instructions:

When: Dec 15, 2020 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: DOE/MSSC Attendance Forum

Register in advance for this webinar: https://mainestate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ljcp9ZEoTbGRbOZ9D439xA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For further questions contact the Maine School Safety Center.