Dec. 10 Webinar: Maine Ethnic Community Based Organizations Share Connection & Social Support Services Available During COVID-19

A coalition of Maine’s Ethnic Community Based Organizations (ECBO) will share the structure, content, and scope of the work they are doing to support their communities, particularly during the pandemic.

The presentation will provide an overview of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Social Services, including demonstrating how to make referrals for clients/students, what happens when there is an outbreak at school, and cultural brokering vs. Interpreter line.

The presentation will also cover the following topics:

  • Identifying communities to connect families with,
  • cultural differences to be mindful of,
  • describing support ECBOs can offer schools/ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teachers outside of COVID-19 work, and
  • provide an overview and the objectives of the NMEN (New Mainers Education Needs) Group and the Lewiston and Auburn taskforce.

The webinar will also provide time for questions and answers.

Details about how to participate in the webinar can be found below:

Date: Thursday, December 10th

Time: 3:00 PM

Register here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=q6g_QX0gYkubzeoajy-GTrgYxcYZ8OtAsEUkw8o3VCdUNjYxOFJOUkdWOFZLSDBXNTMyNzNDWERTVC4u

If you have any questions, contact April Perkins, Director of ESOL/Bilingual Programs, at april.perkins@maine.gov.

 

