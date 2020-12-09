LRS WINS EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL WASTE, RECYCLING CONTRACT SERVING MORE THAN 3,800 HOUSEHOLDS IN THE CITY OF NORTHLAKE
Effective Jan. 1, 2021, the contract spans seven years and strengthens LRS’ presence in the vibrant Cook County suburbs.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive seven-year residential waste and recycling contract serving the City of Northlake’s 3,800 households, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The first in a series of new municipal contract wins being announced by LRS, the City of Northlake represents an important foothold as the company continues to win the trust of municipalities across Chicago’s vibrant Cook County suburbs. Earlier in 2020, LRS added the Village of Western Springs, Campton Township and unincorporated Lisle Township to its roster of new customers.
“LRS is excited to be partnering with the City of Northlake. We know its residents have high standards; we look forward to exceeding those expectations, and working with the community to craft new and more effective waste and recycling initiatives and programs,” said LRS Municipal Manager Bill Kenney. “We are eager to begin a smooth transition, and welcome in 2021 with the great community of Northlake.”
LRS Managing Partner Joshua Connell heralded the news, and said LRS differentiates from its competition by embracing and incorporating environmental sustainability as a core component of its circular business model.
“We help educate our customers on how to recycle responsibly, offering more solutions aimed at waste diversion, repurpose and reuse than any other waste services provider in the Midwest,” Connell added. “On behalf of our 920 LRS employees, we want to extend a warm welcome to Northlake residents as we gear up for service beginning this January.”
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is North America’s seventh largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive waste diversion and recycling services for thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and western Illinois. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS delivers its services through 13 regional hubs, owns and operates 17 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,100 full-time employees. The company controls more than 3 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
Meaghan Johnson
Lakeshore Recycling Systems
+1 773-685-8811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn