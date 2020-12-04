I-15 Sahara Avenue Ramp Closures, Maintenance December 5 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will be performing tree trimming, trash removal and other maintenance tasks along north and southbound Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas from 4 a.m. until 3 p.m., December 5, resulting in the following closures:

• The Interstate 15 southbound ramp to Sahara Avenue westbound and Western Avenue/Highland Avenue will be closed. (The eastbound flyover to Sahara Avenue will remain open). • The Interstate 15 northbound ramp over the Sahara Avenue structure will close the far-right travel lane. • Also, the Interstate 15 northbound on-and-off ramps at Sahara Avenue will have the left travel lanes closed.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.