P-EBT File Upload | Nebraska Department of Education

Public, Nonpublic and ESU’s

The USDA has authorized State agencies to retroactively issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds to families/students that were missed during the August and September 2020 time frame.  The Nebraska Departments of Education (NDE) and Health & Human Services (DHHS) are working together to identify eligible students that may have been missed and are requesting your assistance.

If your district had students that were eligible for the August/September P-EBT benefits and their information was not previously submitted, now is your opportunity to help those families!

School districts may submit eligible student information from December 2, 2020 through December 10, 2020.

The P-EBT File Upload collection is located in the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab.  An activation code is required to access the collection, obtained from the District Administrator.

P-EBT File Upload | Nebraska Department of Education

