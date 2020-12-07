Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DDTC, BIS, DOD Address Canada’s Export Community Next Month at U.S. Export & Reexport Compliance For Canadian Operations

Virtual Forum on U.S. Export & Re-Export Compliance for Canadian Operations

Virtual Forum on U.S. Export & Re-Export Compliance for Canadian Operations I Jan. 26-27, 2021

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior officials from the Bureau of Industry and Security, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls and the U.S. Department of Defense will address Canadian industry at ACI/CI’s Virtual 10th Forum on U.S. Export and Reexport Compliance for Canadian Operations, scheduled for January 26-27, 2021.

- Mathew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary Export Administration, Bureau of Industry and Security

- Katie Arrington CISO A&S, United States Department of Defense

- Senior Representative, Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, U.S. Department of State

Co-Chaired by Pratt & Whitney Canada, the distinguished speaker faculty includes senior legal and compliance professionals from:

- Lam Research
- CAE
- TransDigm Group
- Rolls Royce Marine
- Leonardo DRS

Critically important topics to be covered include:

- China, Russia AND Venezuela Under EAR 744.21- Military Use/End User Regulations and Due Diligence in Practice: How Exporters are Applying Rules and Licensing Requirements from a Canadian Re-Export Perspective

- Cyber Security Audits for DoD Contracts: Common Deficiencies Revealed and How to Rectify them to Meet CMMC Program Requirements

- Spotlight on China: The Entity List, Huawei, and The Latest Screening Dos and Don’ts for Canadian Exporters

In addition to key policy, regulatory and enforcement updates, leading exporters in aerospace, defense, technology and more industries will delve into the latest best practices for applying evolving EAR, ITAR and economic sanctions requirements to the Canadian context. Participants will benefit from 1:1, large and smaller-group sessions on the most pressing challenges for 2021 and beyond.

For more information about agenda, speakers, workshops, please visit CanadianInstitute.com/ExportCanada

The brochure can be accessed here.

[About ACI/CI]
The Canadian Institute and its U.S. affiliate, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, CI/ACI operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Maria Romanova
Canadian Institute
+1 212-352-3220
