Advanced Dentistry of Centre County Welcomes Periodontist Dr. Smith
Dr. Sayuri Smith brings implants and dedicated periodontal care to Advanced Dentistry in State College, PASTATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Dentistry of Centre County welcomed Dr. Sayuri Smith, DMD, PhD to their team. Dr. Smith is a highly trained periodontist, specializing in the prevention and treatment of gum diseases and in dental implant surgery.
The addition of Dr. Smith allows Advanced to offer all dental implant services in house, giving their patients an easy and convenient option for permanently replacing missing teeth.
Dr. Smith also specializes in all periodontal treatments, gum surgery, gum grafting, and cosmetic gum contouring. She will also provide advanced treatments such as bone grafting, crown lengthening, sinus lifts, and tooth extractions in their state of the art facility.
Dr. Smith holds degrees from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine and the Okayama University Dental School in Japan. She obtained her PhD in Biopathological Science at Okayama University while completing her training in Periodontics. She also completed a residency program for Periodontics and pursued her research in exploring new materials for dental treatments with the National Institute of Health at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Smith is a diplomat of the American Board of Periodontology as well as the American Academy of Periodontology, ADA, PDA, and the Dental Society of Western Pennsylvania.
"We are very excited to have Dr. Smith joining our team. Dr. Smith's extensive experience in periodontics in both clinical and academic settings would have profound benefits for our patients in Happy Valley. I look forward to working with Dr. Smith to provide comprehensive quality dental care to our patients. Welcome, Dr. Smith!"
- Dr. Brian Kwon, Advanced Dentistry of Centre County
For more information, you can visit Advanced Dentistry of Centre County in State College, PA or by calling their office at 814-238-2431.
Emily Hess
Advanced Dentistry of Centre County
+1 814-238-2431
info@advanceddentistrycc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook