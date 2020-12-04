India PM Narendra Modi opens IIT2020 Global Summit following warm introduction by Chair Sanjiv Goyal, PanIIT 2020 Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides opening address following warm welcome by IIT2020 Conference Chair Sanjiv Goyal. Pan IIT2020 Team is pictured, with Chair Sanjiv Goyal, Witty Bindra, PanIIT USA President Sundy Srinivasan, and Program Chair Ron Gupta. 2019 Droisys Holiday Party in Vegas (left to right): IIT2020 Chair and Droisys Chairman Sanjiv Goyal, Droisys CEO Amit Goel, VP Technical Sales Gunjan Gupta, VP Information Systems Rahul Agarwal

IIT2020 Chair and Droisys founder Sanjiv Goyal introduces PM Modi during live summit, aired by major stations, from India’s TV10 to USA’s Radio Zindagi.

On July 20, 1969—when humanity touched the moon—Apollo 11 shattered the ceiling of our dreams. We must do this again... and most importantly challeng[e] ourselves to dream of an impossible future.” — Sanjiv Goyal, IIT2020 Conference Chair & Droisys Chairman

FREMONT, CA, USA, December 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s largest virtual conference, ‘IIT2020: Future Is Now’ will be hosted online today through tomorrow, this December 4 and 5, 2020. While targeted to over 500,000 global alumni of 23 IITs across India, the free virtual mega conference is, for the first time ever, Open to All. The free conference is open for global registration to both IITians and non-IITians alike.The IIT2020 Global Summit kicked off to a great start, with Conference Chair Sanjiv Goyal providing an opening address and warm introduction for India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who provided the keynote address. IIT2020 Chair Sanjiv Goyal was joined by Co-Chair Witty Bindra, PanIIT USA President Sundy Srinivasan, and Program Chair Ron Gupta during opening remarks.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impressive opening address discussed the impressive tenacity of IITians on the world stage as well as India’s place in the world, discussing specific topics such as space exploration, the economy, and technological innovation. PM Modi provided that the Indian government has been working with various countries in Asia and Europe to ensure that the next generation gets an international platform to solve national and global problems, citing the culture of hackathons developing in India. He also provided that in contrast to earlier when IIT’s domestic ecosystem was not strong enough to support the aerospace engineers produced by IITs, today is different given India’s historic reforms in the space sector. Cutting-edge and innovative initiatives are happening across industry sectors in India, with IIT’s brand stronger than ever.In his welcome, Conference Chair Sanjiv Goyal challenged conference attendees to spearhead global innovation, citing Apollo 11 and the second quantum evolution as key to driving humanity’s future.“On July 20, 1969—when humanity touched the moon—Apollo 11 shattered the ceiling of our dreams. We must do this again. So, let's talk about the Second Quantum Revolution, from monitoring geological shifts and innovating cutting-edge medical surgery techniques to understanding humanity’s origin and most importantly challenging ourselves to dream of an impossible future. Break down barriers. Bridge the digital divide. Embrace smart tech. Let’s impact a billion lives by harnessing the power of entrepreneurship and innovating the future of education and humanity. The Future Is Now.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opening keynote was followed by an address from Vivek Murthy, Co-Chair of the Biden COVID-19 Transition Team and former US Surgeon General who discussed handling the ongoing world catastrophe, a discussion with Dr. Sanjeev Arora, Founder of Project Echo, and a thought-provoking speech from IBM CEO Arvind Krishna who discussed AI and Quantum in the 21st Century. Sanjiv Goyal, Witty Bindra, and Sundy Srinivasan interviewed Raj Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx.In addition to additional notes from speakers like Ansys CEO Ajei and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, the IIT2020 Global Summit boasts a phenomenal program with twelve cutting-edge panels, with speakers at innovation’s forefront.Sanjiv Goyal is founder and chairman of Droisys , a global innovation technology company.Droisys offers business. solutions for B2B, B2C, CRM, and content management, along with enterprise resource planning and business efficiency optimization consulting including enhanced workflow and process streamlining. For more information, visit: https://droisys.com Conference attendees are encouraged to post to social media and hashtag #IIT2020. To register, visit: https://www.iit2020.org

