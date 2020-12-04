Chris Friel of VoDaVi Technologies Invited to Join Boston Business Journal Leadership Trust

Chris Friel, Founder and COO

I value the opportunity to learn from and share my industry knowledge with a diverse and talented group of business leaders across industries and state boundaries” — Chris Friel, Founder and COO

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Friel, Chief Operating Officer of VoDaVi Technologies, has been welcomed into the Boston Business Journal Leadership Trust Community, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in Greater Boston.

Chris was chosen for membership by the Boston Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Chris holds 25+ years in the telephony and data network industry. He has a wealth of knowledge and industry experience that is unrivaled. Chris has a successful track record of engineering and integrating voice, data and video networks for large municipalities, school systems, and private corporations nationwide. He and his team work with organizations to solve their business problems, achieve their goals, and reduce their overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management.

“Boston’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Chris,” said Carolyn Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”

As an invited member, Chris will contribute articles to the Boston Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. He will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Chris will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an Executive Profile on the Boston Business Journal website, select partner discounts and services and ongoing support from the community’s concierge team.

“I'm deeply excited and honored to join the Boston Business Journal Leadership Trust,” stated Chris Friel. “I value the opportunity to learn from and share my industry knowledge with a diverse and talented group of business leaders across industries and state boundaries."

The Boston Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to welcome Chris to the community and looks forward to helping him elevate his personal brand, strengthen his circle of trusted advisors and position him to further impact the Boston business community and beyond.

About Business Journals Leadership Trust

Boston Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of invitation-only networks of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the ability to publish insights on bizjournals.com, business and executive coaching and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.

About VoDaVi Technologies

Headquartered in Plymouth MA, VoDaVi Technologies is a leading provider of Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.