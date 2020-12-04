Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
R4G Launches The Goodie Foodie Club to Help Fund Paid Gigs for Kids to Love Work

Share With Family and Friends in LA www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Every Month We Teach Kids to Love Work...Find Passion + Purpose + Play

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends in LA

Love to Help Kids and Enjoy Foodie Rewards Join Today

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Goodie Foodie Club. People participate in referral program to help fund paid gigs for kids; earn LA's best foodie goodies.

Join The Goodie Foodie Club to Help Sponsor...Kids Get Paid to Eat, Learn to Work, and Earn their Keep!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund creative contests and fun services for adults and kids in LA.

The staffing agency is sponsoring "Kids Get Paid to Eat' (love work program for kids); and The Goodie Foodie Club to help fund paid gigs for kids to eat, learn to work, and earn their keep.

People join The Goodie Foodie Club by referring the staffing agency to companies hiring professional staff. R4G rewards referrals with gift cards to enjoy LA's Best Foodie Goodies (Cheese, Chocolate, Dining, Surprise Events, and Wine).

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're looking for like-minded families and professionals who are passionate about helping kids grow from within; to Join The Goodie Foodie Club. We are sponsoring monthly creative writing contests (to find talented kids for paid gigs), hiring groups of kids for paid gigs (special fun writing projects), and this Summer are looking to fund a month long program for more kids to participate."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.

In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs program is perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com

The Goodie Foodie Club purpose it to help fund fun paid gigs for kids; learn to work and earn their keep. We are sponsoring monthly creative writing contests (to find talented kids for paid gigs), hiring groups of kids for paid gigs (special fun writing projects), and this Summer are looking to fund a month long program for more kids to participate. Members enjoy gift cards to LA's Best Foodie Goodies (Cheese, Chocolate, Dining, Surprise Events, and Wine). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

The 1st Friday of every month, Recruiting for Good helps 1 kid honor their mom who is a first responder; by rewarding dinner for two from The Best Restaurant in LA (Dinner delivered home). To learn more about our meaningful creative writing contest and reward visit www.honoring1stresponders.com

Dreaming Donuts, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the weekly creative writing contest; takes 10 minutes to participate and complete. Why creative writing contests? We teach kids to love work….participate, have fun fulfilling experiences, and grow from within. Kids can learn to use their imagination; find their passion, purpose, and play. Talented kids are invited to participate in paid gigs, to learn more visit www.DreamingDonuts.com

