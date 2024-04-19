The Rosé Social Club in LA Adds New Beauty Shopping and Travel Member Rewards

Love to Shop in Paris Join The Rosé Social Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to enter sweet drawing for Paris Shopping Trip www.LovetoShopinParis.com Love Beauty Dining Shopping in LA The Rosé Social Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn the sweetest gift cards and support Girls Design Tomorrow www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Love Beauty Products and Services in LA Join The Rosé Social Club. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn the sweetest beauty gift cards www.NumberOneBeauty.Club

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Rosé Social Club. Members participate in referral program to fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn rewards.

Love Beauty, Dining & Shopping in LA ...Join The Rosé Social Club to Earn The Sweetest Rewards!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow (mentoring program).Recruiting for Good sponsors The Rosé Social Club Members participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn the sweetest rewards ; LA's Best Beauty, Dining, and Shopping.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, " Love to Shop in Paris ...Join The Rosé Social Club in 2024, and enter exclusive drawing to win sweet Paris Shopping Trip for Two! Enjoy 5 day stay at Hôtel Madame Rêve...The Sweetest Hotel, according to Travel and Leisure!"AboutGirls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them 1 on 1; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play"Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Club for Women in LA who Love Beauty, Dining, and Shopping!'"Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' and earn the sweetest luxury beauty, dining, and shopping rewards. Earn invites to The Sweetest Shopping Parties; 'Fashion Loves Freedom!' Join The Rosé Social Club in 2024 and enter sweet drawing to win sweet Paris Shopping Trip for Two To learn more visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Paris to LA.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

Fashion Loves Freedom...Join The Rosé Social Club to Earn The Sweetest Rewards!