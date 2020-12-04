Market America | SHOP.COM Has Some Eye Opening Tips And Tricks In Its Guide To Choosing And Using The Right Eyeliner
GREENSBORO, N.C., UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyeliner is essential for any flawless beauty look. You may not realize, however, that eyeliner has been around for over 12 thousand years! The first eyeliner appeared in early 10,000 BC in Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia. Both the elite men and women of their time used eyeliner to draw attention to their eyes and even protect the skin around their eyes from wrinkles that were caused from too much exposure to the sun. Today, the variety of eyeliners and how they are applied are only limited by your imagination. With that said, Market America | SHOP.COM is here to provide you with your own eyeliner guide. Included are three of the most commonly used types of eyeliner, what each type is best suited for, the possible drawbacks of each eyeliner type along with some clever tips and tricks to help master that perfect eyeliner look. So, take a look and choose the one that’s best for you!
Pencils
Eye pencils are the most common type of liner because they’re so affordable, portable and easy to use. They’re the perfect liner for beginners who want a quick and easy liner and very forgiving if you can’t create a perfect line — just smudge it out a little with a brush.
Best For: Making soft, subtle lines and smoky looks. Great for lining the waterline (inside edge of lower eyelid).
Drawbacks: Rubs off more easily than other liners. Can be difficult to find one with a consistency that’s not too hard or soft and keep it sharpened the right amount.
Liquids
Liquid liners allow for a lot of control and the most delicate lines but they can take some practice to master. Liquid liners can be found in vials with thin brushes or as pens with flexible felt tips that apply the liquid. They create a glossy look with great staying power so you’ll probably need makeup remover to get it off.
Great for: Precise, defined lines and dramatic winged looks.
Drawbacks: Can be difficult and messy to apply. Can’t be used along the waterline.
Gels
Gel liners give you the precision of liquid liners with an easier application. Most come in small pots and are applied with a brush (we recommend Motives Angled Eyeliner Brush), though you can also find solid gel pencils that are more portable and have their own applicator nib. Gels have a matte look and glide on smoothly so they’re easy to control. They can create bold clean lines but can also be smudged and blended for smokier looks.
Great for: Creating a variety of looks -- from clean lines to smoky eyes. Great for lining the waterline without smudging under the eye.
Drawbacks: Gel formula will dry out if you leave it open, and the brush will need to be cleaned regularly.
Tips for Applying Eyeliner
• To keep your hand steady as you apply eyeliner, rest your elbow on a flat surface and your pinky against your face to stabilize your hand.
• It can be tempting to pull the side of your eye outward as you’re applying eyeliner, but resist—the line might turn out uneven when you let go.
• If you’re having a hard time keeping your line straight, start at the middle of your eye and do small strokes toward the outer edge. Then start at the inner corner and work your way back to the middle. You can also try making dots or dashes across the lash line and connecting them.
• To get the right angle for a wing or cat eye, just follow the curve of your lower lash line and continue it outward.
• To keep your eyeliner from transferring onto your crease or under your eye when you blink, apply translucent powder to those areas.
• If you have smudges after applying your eyeliner, there are some easy ways to fix it -- just use a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover, Vaseline or even clear lip gloss. If you don’t want to ruin the rest of your makeup, you can also just layer some concealer and eye shadow over it.
Consider bookmarking this page for future use!
