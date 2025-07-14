ASK BOSCO® Launches Revolutionary AI Analyst Feature, Enabling Natural Language Conversations with Marketing Data

John Readman, CEO & Founder and Abi Liddle, COO

New functionality eliminates the need for data teams and lengthy reporting processes, delivering instant insights for C-suite executives

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASK BOSCO, the innovative AI-powered reporting, analytics and forecasting platform for brands and marketing agencies, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI Analyst functionality. This new feature enables users to engage in natural language conversations with their marketing and ecommerce data, delivering instant insights without the traditional barriers of data analysis.The AI Analyst addresses a critical pain point for C-suite executives who need quick answers but don't want to raise tickets with data teams, commission new reports, or wait for responses from internal teams or external agencies. Users can now simply ask natural language questions and receive immediate, actionable insights from their marketing data."At ASK BOSCO, we believe the future of data visualization isn't more dashboards – it's unlocking the insights people need in the easiest way possible, with a simple question," said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at ASK BOSCO. "Our AI Analyst represents a fundamental shift in how marketing leaders interact with their data, removing friction and democratizing access to critical business intelligence."The solution is particularly valuable for time-pressed CMOs and agency owners who need to make data-driven decisions quickly. Rather than navigating complex dashboards or waiting for custom reports, users can ask questions like "What's driving our best-performing campaigns?" or "How is our customer acquisition cost trending?" and receive instant, comprehensive answers.Key benefits of the ASK BOSCOAI Analyst include:• Instant insights: Eliminate waiting times for data team responses or external agency reports• Natural language interface: No technical expertise required – simply ask questions as you would a human analyst• C-suite accessibility: Designed specifically for executives who need quick, strategic insights• Comprehensive data integration: Works with existing marketing and ecommerce data sources• 24/7 availability: Get answers whenever needed, without dependency on human resourcesThe AI Analyst functionality is now available to all existing ASK BOSCObrand and agency clients, representing a significant enhancement to the platform's already comprehensive analytics capabilities.About ASK BOSCOASK BOSCOis the leading AI-powered reporting, analytics and forecasting platform designed specifically for brands and marketing agencies. The platform transforms complex marketing data into actionable insights, enabling businesses to optimize their marketing performance and drive growth through intelligent data analysis.Learn MoreMarketing leaders can learn more about the AI Analyst functionality through an exclusive webinar: [ https://www.linkedin.com/events/introducingaianalyst-allyouneed7347926382330454016/about/ Additional information and detailed feature breakdown available at: [ https://askbosco.io/blog/platform-feature/introducing-ai-analyst/ Editor's Note:High-resolution images, additional quotes, and product demonstrations are available upon request.Media Contact:

