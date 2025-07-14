AMA Partners with LinkedIn Learning to Launch New Generative AI for Marketing Professionals Certificate

New Professional Certificate to equip marketers with AI skills

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) is excited to announce a new partnership with LinkedIn Learning to launch a new Generative AI for Marketing Professionals Certificate course. The recently launched course is available on the LinkedIn Learning platform.Why this new certificate? Generative AI is revolutionizing marketing and content creation. This new learning path equips marketers with the essential skills they need to harness AI tools responsibly, from prompt engineering fundamentals to creating authentic content and developing strategic AI implementation plans. Learners will acquire practical applications that will help boost productivity and drive innovation in their work.“Our goal at the AMA is to provide high-quality research-backed learning experiences and credentials for professionals who want to drive impact for themselves and their organizations,” said AMA CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. “We know that marketing leaders need an ever evolving and diverse portfolio of skills and that includes new breakthrough technologies like gen AI. We are thrilled to partner with LinkedIn Learning to bring this new dynamic learning opportunity to the marketing community.”“We are always looking for new ways to help marketers grow professionally. Our research has shown, and marketers have told us, what they need is training in gen AI. This new certificate is another way we are supporting our AMA learners and marketers around the world,” shares Molly Soat, VP, Professional Development at AMA."We are excited to partner with AMA to provide our customers and learners additional, credible paths to upskilling as well as broaden the audience for the Marketing Professional Certificate to the world’s largest talent marketplace," said Shea Hanson, Director, Learning Content Strategy at LinkedIn Learning.To learn more about this new certificate and to sign up for the Generative AI for Marketing Professionals course, click here The AMA is the premier community for marketing professionals offering unmatched training, research, and industry guidance. Continue your journey with Digital Marketing courses and professional credentials.Generative AI for Marketing Professionals CertificateAbout the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, Journal of International Marketing, and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation, is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org.

