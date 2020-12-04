Auction of $12 Million-dollar British Virgin Island Villa on January 5th
Interluxe, luxury real estate auctions, is pleased to offer the opportunity to bid your price and own a piece of paradise in BVI!OIL NUT BAY, VIRGIN GORDA, BRITISH VRIGIN ISLANDS, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe, luxury real estate auctions, is pleased to offer the opportunity to bid your price and own a piece of paradise! This breathtaking four-bedroom luxury villa, previously listed for $12 million dollars, will be sold to the highest bidder at a price of $3 million dollars or more during the online auction that launches on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021. The hillside villa, Brise de Mer is on the island of Virgin Gorda in the ultra-exclusive and amenity-rich Oil Nut Bay resort community that can only be accessed by boat, seaplane or helicopter.
Brise de Mer is tucked into the hillside, unseen from the road above, and offers panoramic views of sparkling turquoise waters and sandy white beaches. Outside the home’s dramatic walls of glass are sweeping views of the Oil Nut Bay resort-style community, arrival dock, private beach, Eustacia Sound and world-famous Necker Island.
The villa provides a seamless concept of indoor and outdoor living, four private suites exquisitely designed and finished, and three Infinity-edge pools. Not only are there impressive spaces for entertaining, but also private sanctuaries for respite. The home is complete with a gourmet kitchen, state-of-the-art technology, and a formal dining area and living room with floor to ceiling glass. The chic Caribbean custom home was built using the finest internationally selected materials including French antique doors, custom Andiroba mahogany, ceilings and cabinetry from Nicaragua, Peruvian travertine, and a Wallaba hardwood roof.
Its unique design features stained mahogany open rafter ceilings throughout; floor to ceiling glass walls to capitalize on its exquisite view and location, and cascading ridge terraces of stone. The home is truly breathtaking inside and out. Bidding upon Ridge Villa One is a once in a lifetime chance to own a stunning estate in an equally beautiful setting.
Listing Agent, Jaime Rae Turnbull of Higbie Maxon Agney chose to partner with Interluxe to market and auction the ultra-luxurious Villa Brise de Mer based on their long proven track record. The Interluxe team of professionals supported Turnbull with the sale of an estate in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan and achieved $4,600,000 which at the time was a record-breaking price. The sale was the highest price achieved for a single-family home in Grosse Pointe in the ten years prior to the sale. “Because this is such a unique property and location, I chose to utilize Interluxe’s innovative marketing plan and large database of qualified buyers from all over the world to achieve the best result for the seller” she added.
Despite the current conditions of the COVID-19 world, online auctions mean luxury transactions can carry on as usual. “Since our inception, Interluxe has centered our model on offering clients a streamlined and virtual approach to buying and selling luxury property” said Scott Kirk, Interluxe President. “Tour in-person or virtually and all bidding takes place online. With all inspections and due diligence provided in advance of the sale, there’s no better or safer way to buy.”
Oil Nut Bay located along the eastern peninsula of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, is a community of unsurpassed physical beauty and unmatched luxury in this part of the world. The British Virgin Islands are one of the world's top sailing destinations, providing consistent, steadily reliable trade winds, and pristine white beaches. Undoubtedly, Oil Nut Bay has become an internationally most desirable destination.
