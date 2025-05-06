The Agency Announces Strategic Alliance with Interluxe Auctions as Exclusive Luxury Real Estate Auction Partner

New alliance offers elite sellers and agents an accelerated path to luxury property sales through curated online auctions.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Agency , a global, award-winning real estate brokerage known for its innovative marketing and high-touch service, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Interluxe Auctions , the premier online luxury real estate auction platform. As part of the partnership, Interluxe Auctions will serve as the exclusive auction partner for The Agency, providing an enhanced suite of services to agents and clients across The Agency’s global network.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering unmatched optionality, exposure, and speed to market for luxury real estate sales. By integrating Interluxe’s cutting-edge auction technology and global buyer reach with The Agency’s premium brand and curated client service, the partnership will empower sellers and agents with a new channel for maximizing value and efficiency.“We’re excited to partner with Interluxe Auctions and deliver an alternative sales solution for our agents and clients,” said Mauricio Umansky , Founder and CEO of The Agency. “Our partnership with Interluxe Auctions allows us to continue pushing the envelope by giving our agents and clients access to a proven, transparent, and accelerated sales process with a trusted partner who shares our passion for innovation, white-glove service, and exceptional results.”Interluxe Auctions brings deep experience in the digital transformation of high-end property sales, having successfully executed hundreds of auctions for multi-million-dollar homes across the U.S. and internationally. Their platform connects motivated sellers with qualified buyers in a competitive, time-defined format that drives engagement and results.“We are thrilled to align with a visionary company like The Agency,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe Auctions. “This partnership is a natural fit – both companies are relentlessly focused on elevating the client experience, and together, we’ll offer sellers of luxury homes a compelling advantage through greater market visibility, faster sales timelines, and data-driven strategy. We look forward to delivering results that exceed expectations.”The strategic alliance will launch immediately, with auction services available to The Agency’s global network of agents and clientele.About The AgencyThe Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.About Interluxe AuctionsInterluxe is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.Media Contacts:The AgencyLaura CorriganLaura.corrigan@theagencyre.com201.923.4092

