Indian Health Center Deploys DANAVI for Workplace to Screen Employees for Potential COVID Symptoms

An agreement has been reached with Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (IHC) to start deploying its DaNavi for Workplace system in all its IHC facilities

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dialisa, Inc, a company specializing in remote patient care, today announced that it has reached agreement with the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (IHC) to deploy its DaNavi for Workplace system in all its IHC facilities. DaNavi for Workplace simplifies the daily temperature screening and health status by automating documentation of the screening information for IHC employees.The Indian Health Center facilities serve a large population and were looking for a low expense way to comply with health regulations without having to fill out and organize bunches of paper sign-in sheets or calling all the time to make sure everyone was doing screening.“DANAVI for Workplace automates the entire workplace screening process in all of our facilities and saves hours of our staff’s time. Our staff can complete the daily questionnaire, and take the temperature on their own in about a minute. The results are documented automatically and accessible through our customized portal immediately. We are very pleased with the system.” said Roland Acupido, Human Resources Director, IHC.“We are excited to be able to help IHC in streamlining the daily temperature screening process of their staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are looking forward to continue working with the IHC team” stated Henky Wibowo, co-founder of Dialisa, Inc.The Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley (IHC) the first and only community health center in Santa Clara County to receive recognition for meeting national standards of care. In 2013, IHC demonstrated their commitment to patient centered care by successfully receiving the PCMH certification by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). It is the highest achievement for primary care. With 5 facilities and close to 300 employees, IHC provides medical, counseling/behavioral, dental, pediatric, nutritional and additional wellness services to American Indians and Alaskan Natives in the Santa Clara Valley region.For more information on Indian Health Center, please visit https://www.indianhealthcenter.org/ For information on DaNavi contact: Dialisa info@dialisa.com 408-520-3500 www.danavi.us About Indian Health CenterSan Jose sits on the land of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay Area. The present-day Muwekma Ohlone Tribe is comprised of the known surviving indigenous people of the San Francisco Bay region who trace their ancestry hrough the Missions Dolores, Santa Clara, and San Jose and those who were embers of the historic federally-recognized Verona Band of Alameda County.About DaNaviThe DANAVI App and Workplace solution are product of Dialisa, Inc., a personalized Digital Interventions technology developer. Dialisa is made up of physicians, engineers and scientists who are passionate about delivering effective monitoring solutions to help patients to stay healthy. Dialisa has developed remote patient monitoring platform for chronic kidney disease patient including patients undergoing dialysis.