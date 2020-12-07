EIN Presswire: A Press Release Newswire for Today's Public Relations Professionals

EIN Presswire

Challenges Traditional Services by Delivering Better Reach and Incredible Value

Everyone’s Internet News Presswire” — David Rothstein

WASHINGTON, DC., UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire is transforming the press release distribution industry with an innovative digital delivery system that provides broad, yet targeted, distribution at a fraction of the price of more well-known, traditional newswires.

The Washington, DC-based service uses its own proprietary distribution channels that combine client press releases with news stories from thousands of newsrooms, globally, into geographic, industry, and subject-grouped newswires. These highly-targeted newswires are a valuable source for anyone interested in breaking news or background material, including reporters, industry leaders, decision-makers, influentials, and even the interested public.

Press releases are further disseminated through EIN Presswire’s social media newsfeeds, syndication partners, the EIN Presswire news apps (iOS & Android), and made available to thousands of editors and journalists.

EIN Presswire Chief Executive Officer and Founder, David Rothstein said: “It’s very powerful when your newswire service is also a leading publisher of industry news. We’ve created compelling distribution channels for press releases which we’ve been able to offer at a fraction of the cost of the traditional newswires because we’re using our own proprietary technology to power the distribution network.”

“We’re offering a real alternative to public relations professionals -- at companies and organizations -- who are looking for a more affordable option with better results. Our clients also appreciate our DIY upload program. In fact, we’re so affordable and easy-to-use, we’ve branded EIN Presswire as “Everyone’s Internet News Presswire.” Rothstein concluded.

EIN Presswire launched 20 years ago as an online news monitoring service and is now a major player in the newswire industry, disrupting the $2 billion-plus press release distribution market. The company entered the press release distribution space a few years ago to provide public relations and marketing professionals at large and small companies, associations, advocacy groups, NGOs, and government agencies with better, more modern options.

About EIN Presswire:

EIN Presswire -- is a privately-owned, rapidly growing company with its headquarters in Washington, D.C. -- and is run by seasoned industry professionals who have the vision that the future of news delivery is a centralized hub where news from thousands of sources can be filtered into U.S. state, industry, and country newswires. EIN Presswire also offers communications professionals access to free U.S. & global media directories, and hundreds of email newsletters by geography and industry/subject.

Meet EIN Presswire