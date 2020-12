Commercial | Residential Property For Sale | Crosby TX

Crosby TX Barn-dominium 202 W Stroker Road, Crosby, TX 77532 Auction Section Logo

Real Estate Auction

CROSBY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Commercial | Residential Property on 5.5+/- Acres in Crosby TX hosts a 7,500 sf building with 16’ eaves and a 1,500 sf beautiful home+office. It’s practically new construction, in a great location right off FM 2100, and well positioned on a wooded lot offering extreme privacy. This Barndominium has four, 18’ wide doors in the shop area making for an excellent spot to park RVs and boats! It’s the perfect place to live, work, and play!Don’t miss your chance at this very unique property! Visit AuctionSection.com for more details on this Online Only Real Estate Auction ending December 22nd!202 W Stroker Road, Crosby, TX 77532