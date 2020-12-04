Making a List & Checking it Twice: COVID-19 Safety Kits and Other Basics

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How many of us have made it to our destination only to discover the mask was left at home? Go to check your temperature and the thermometer's battery is dead? Or, when you need it, your hand-sanitizer is empty? Whether on the go or at home, these are great essentials to give as gifts or put on Santa’s list, but where can you find high-quality at affordable prices? Vastmedic.com is just right, with no crazy wait lists or backorders and accurate delivery dates.

Starting with soon-to-be moms or new little ones, Vastmedic offers the perfect electric nail file set. They can be confident in trimming their baby’s nails padded files instead of too-sharp clippers. Then, moving to kiddo’s under 13, there cute and comfortable disposable face masks. Teens will appreciate the reusable camo design face mask, or if acne prone be sure to gift a pack of sensitive skin disposable masks.

For families or singles in your life, a new non-contact thermometer is a welcome surprise (it literally takes a second to take a temperature). Adults on your list will enjoy an extra hand sanitizer or additional face masks. Then, for your closest loved-one, wrap a red ribbon around the most incredible Pleno deep tissue massager. Maybe they’ll even share a great back, foot or arm massage with you.

One last perfect gift is the COVID-19 Safety Kit. Each high-quality kit includes a disposable face mask, kids mask, cloth face mask, travel size hand sanitizer, non-contact infrared thermometer, and alcohol prep pads. So why invest in this affordable kit? One reason is to have them on hand if someone in your home becomes ill. Informal and formal studies show that simple masks help prevent the coronavirus and the flu from spreading. Plus, you'd have a handy non-contact infrared thermometer and a way to sanitize hands and surfaces quickly. This kit is a perfect option for the holiday gift-exchange at work too.

Vastmedic has great prices and fast delivery for all your gifting needs for the holidays. Visit their site at www.vastmedic.com and order your kit today. As a supplier of standard medical, health, wellness, and personal care items, Vastmedic wishes your family a healthy, Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

