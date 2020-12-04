The UK’s go-to home of global Roots Reggae Pauzeradio is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new radio programme.
One of the best professional writers in Reggae music”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topple UnPauzed will be the freshest reggae show to hit the online airwaves in 2020. Hosted by internationally renowned journalist and broadcaster Steve ‘Mr’ Topple, it promises to be groundbreaking in its approach.
A classically trained musician, Mr Topple brings a unique attitude to his work. Offering analytical and technically in-depth takes on music, his written reviews have been hailed by many industry professionals as the best in the business.
“One of the best professional writers in Reggae music” – Anotha One Productions
“Great Reviews” – Rockers Agency
“Mr Topple delivers a deep dive into the musicality that drives Arkaingelle's new album NAH WATER DOWN. Like the well-wrought liner notes of the analogue vinyl days, this is the kind of review to savour while enjoying an album from top to bottom” - Zion I Kings
Now, he’s transferring that to Topple UnPauzed.
The show will feature standard-setting interviews with some of the biggest names in Reggae, Afrobeats and Dancehall. These won’t be your usual, run-of-the-mill question and answer sessions. Mr Topple will drill-down deep into the artist’s music. But he’ll also engage with their political and social views, too. Then, he’ll bring you his selection of the freshest tunes to drop recently. Plus, Mr Topple will be turning his hand to mixing – giving you the most innovative mashing up of songs you’ll hear anywhere. There’ll also be industry news and some short, sharp takes on the big current affairs stories making the headlines.
Topple UnPauzed promises to be an online radio show like no other. And with the first guests being AfroDancehall superstar Stonebwoy and the incomparable and exciting Jamaican artist Sevana – it already looks set to light up the streaming count.
