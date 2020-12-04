St. Albans Barracks/ DUI

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE # 20A205169

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC

STATION: ST. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 524 5993

DATE/TIME: December 3, 2020 at 2137 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATON: Franklin , VT

VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance

ACCUSED: Kyle Harvey

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

VICTIM:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/03/2020 at approximately 2137 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the town of Franklin. Investigation yielded that Harvey was operating under the influence of intoxicating liquors. Mitchell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for January 19, 2021 for Driving under the influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No