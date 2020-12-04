St. Albans Barracks/ DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE # 20A205169
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC
STATION: ST. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# (802) 524 5993
DATE/TIME: December 3, 2020 at 2137 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATON: Franklin , VT
VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor or other substance
ACCUSED: Kyle Harvey
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/03/2020 at approximately 2137 hours the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the town of Franklin. Investigation yielded that Harvey was operating under the influence of intoxicating liquors. Mitchell was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for January 19, 2021 for Driving under the influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County District Court
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No