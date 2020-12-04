ROAD CLOSURE - VT RT 118
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
WILLISTON BARRACKS
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 118 is closed in the area of house number 756 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Dana Macias
Williston PSAP Supervisor
2777 ST. GEORGE RD.
WILLISTON, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP FAX: 878-3173