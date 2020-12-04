ROAD CLOSURE - VT RT 118

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON BARRACKS

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 118 is closed in the area of house number 756 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Dana Macias

Williston PSAP Supervisor

2777 ST. GEORGE RD.

WILLISTON, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP FAX: 878-3173