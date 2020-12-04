Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: ROAD CLOSURE - VT RT 118

Correction on town.

 

From: Macias, Dana via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, December 3, 2020 8:21 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - VT RT 118

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON BARRACKS

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 118 is closed in the area of house number 756 due to a crash in Eden.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Dana Macias

Williston PSAP Supervisor

2777 ST. GEORGE RD. 

WILLISTON, VT  05495 

802-878-7111 / PSAP FAX: 878-3173 

 

