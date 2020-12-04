Joe Rogan Teams Up with Kill Cliff to Create the Flaming Joe

Joe Rogan worked closely with America's top clean energy drink company, Kill Cliff, to create a spicy pineapple CBD-infused beverage. As Joe Rogan Says, Relax and Pop Open a Flaming Joe Kill Cliff, America's Best Selling CBD Beverage

Flaming Joe, a CBD Infused Beverage by Kill Cliff, is Totally Lit

It’s amazing how much good you can get out of a 24 kilogram kettlebell and a can of Kill Cliff CBD” — Joe Rogan

ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kill Cliff, America’s undisputed clean energy drink champion, is proud to announce a collaboration with Joe Rogan to create the Flaming Joe. Straight from the mind of Rogan, this incredibly unique, spicy pineapple fusion is the latest edition to the country’s best-selling line of CBD beverages.

The Flaming Joe contains 25mg of CBD, derived from 125mg of broad-spectrum hemp, B-vitamins, electrolytes, and plant extracts. As with all Kill Cliff drinks, there is no sugar or artificial ingredients. The flavor is bold and spicy.

Rogan, the world’s top podcaster, is a longtime advocate of CBD for mental and physical well-being. It is a regular topic and shared interest with a multitude of celebrity guests, ranging from Mike Tyson and Miley Cyrus to military veterans like Andy Stumpf.

As a Kill Cliff partner and power user, it only made sense to work together to create twelve ounces of liquid magic. As Rogan says, “It’s amazing how much good you can get out of a 24-kilogram kettlebell and a can of Kill Cliff CBD.”

“Working with Rogan on this drink was a really cool experience for the entire Kill Cliff team,” says John Timar, president of Kill Cliff. “Our guys, Jerry Barker and Mitch Brown, did a remarkable job nailing the flavor concept and creating an awesome can design worthy of this product.”

Since entering the CBD market last year, Kill Cliff has pioneered the industry, gaining massive distribution, accelerating brand engagement and attracting top athletes and high-profile celebrities. In fact, earlier this year, John Brenkus, the six-time Emmy-Award winning creator, host and producer of ESPN Sport Science, joined Kill Cliff as Chief Marketing Officer.

“Today’s consumer is rightfully more aware than ever of what they put in their bodies. Kill Cliff is by far the best tasting and healthiest energy drink available,” Brenkus concluded. “I’m honored to be part of the clean energy drink company that is literally disrupting the industry.”

The new Flaming Joe is available to order now at killcliffcbd.com. Crush your cravings with all the Kill Cliff CBD flavors including Flaming Joe, Strawberry Daze, Mango Tango, The G.O.A.T and Orange Kush. Check out Kill Cliff’s clean energy drinks at killcliff.com.

Media Inquiries

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, KILL CLIFF® makes clean and delicious energy drinks. KILL CLIFF products deliver clean fuel for the active lifestyle, providing energy, hydration and nutrients without all the junk so many beverages have today. Kill Cliff was just voted one of the 250 most disruptive brands by IAB and is poised to make significant gains in the multi-billion dollar beverage market. Headquartered in Atlanta, the KILL CLIFF team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. KILL CLIFF honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram @killcliff.



The Flaming Joe. A spicy pineapple CBD Infused drink from Kill Cliff and the mind of Joe Rogan.