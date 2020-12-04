Capital Digestive Care opens Hygieacare® Center in Rockville, MD
Patients in Maryland and Washington, DC to benefit from HygiPrep™ - an alternative prep for colonoscopy and HygiRelief™ - for chronic constipation and bloating
We are excited that Capital Digestive Care is offering HygiPrep and HygiRelief. Adoption by the largest private practice GI group in the Mid-Atlantic & Northeastern states is a meaningful milestone.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Digestive Care and Hygieacare Inc. announce the opening of a new Hygieacare® Center located at Shady Grove Professional Center II, 15001 Shady Grove Road, Rockville, MD. The center will be serving the Maryland and Washington, DC areas to provide patients the FDA – cleared Hygieacare System, with HygiPrep™- a less burdensome preparation for colonoscopy and HygiRelief™ - for patients with chronic constipation, bloating, or impacted bowel.
— Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc.
HygiPrep is performed on the same day as the scheduled colonoscopy and replaces the traditional colonoscopy preparation. Patients who have experienced HygiPrep have reported that it is simple, comfortable, and convenient. Patients may forgo many of the elements that make traditional bowel prep inconvenient. HygiPrep effectively cleans the bowel using a gentle infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. A sterile disposable nozzle is introduced into the rectum, a gentle stream of warm water flows into the bowel, loosening stool and inducing the bowel's evacuation. Completion of the HygiPrep routine takes less than an hour.
Over 14,000 patients have chosen HygiPrep to date with excellent outcomes, safety profile, and outstanding patient satisfaction.
HygiRelief has been proven to be well-tolerated, safe, and effective in over 1,500 patients – many of them returning for relief every four weeks. Patient feedback has been outstanding.
"Our primary focus at Capital Digestive Care is to provide exceptional care, and we are proud to open our new Hygieacare Center even in these extraordinary times. Finding, quantifying, localizing, and removing polyps through screening colonoscopy is the most effective strategy to prevent colorectal cancer. HygiPrep allows us to provide our patients with the choice of improving their experience when performing screening colonoscopy – and help us save lives," says Dr. Michael Weinstein, President & CEO of Capital Digestive Care.
"We are excited that Capital Digestive Care is now offering HygiPrep and HygiRelief in the Rockville MD location. " said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of Hygieacare® Inc, "Adoption by the largest private practice gastroenterology group in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states is a meaningful milestone in our national roll-out."
About Capital Digestive Care
Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
HyGIeaCare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 to create a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared HyGIeaCare® System.
HyGIeaCare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes HyGIeaCare Centers in partnership with Hospitals and Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed on the same day and before colonoscopy. HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients.
Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the HyGIeaCare Centers with excellent patient satisfaction.
Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in Austin, TX, Norfolk, VA, Jackson MS, Cincinnati, OH, Rockville, MD. Other Centers are in the planning and building out phase in the US.
