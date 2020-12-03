Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet December 10

Commission

Thursday, December 03, 2020

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Dec. 10 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The commission will hear the following proposals and presentations:

Commercial Bait Seining Waters List

2021 Deer Season In 400/401/403/406

2021 Black Bear Quotas

2021 Turkey Quotas

Wildlife Management Area Public Use Rules

The commission will consider the following endorsements:

Prickly Pear Creek and McClellan Creek Water Right Transfer

Currant Creek Conservation Easement Region 5

The commission will make final decisions on the following:

New rule and amendment pertaining to closing the Shields River to all motorized watercraft

Proposed Archery Let-off

FAS/WMA Biennial Fee Rule

2021 Elk Shoulder Seasons

Adjusted 2020 white-tailed deer seasons in all or portions of HDs 320, 322, 324, 325, 326, 329, 330, 331, and 340

Everson Bench Conservation Easement

Lost Trail Conservation Easement Region 1

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

