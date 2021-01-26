Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Oregon Who Had Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It May Exceed $100,000

"If your loved one has lung cancer, he is a Navy Veteran and he had exposure to asbestos in the navy decades ago-please call the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer to please ask him if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. If the answer is yes-we are urging them to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation for a person like this might be over a hundred thousand dollars. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old-and they served in the navy in the 1960s and 1970s. The financial compensation claim does not involve suing the navy. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

"Our top priority is seeing to it that US Navy Veterans get compensated if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy decades ago and who now have lung cancer. Most of these people never get compensated because they and their family members are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust fund was set up for them too-not just mesothelioma. If your husband or dad has recently been diagnosed lung cancer, he is a Navy Veteran and he had heavy exposure to asbestos when he served in the navy decades ago-please call the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon. https://Oregon.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Oregon include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances, the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.