Female mountain lion hunting to close in HD 392

Thu Dec 03 12:13:25 MST 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – December 3, 2020

The hunting of female mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting district 392 which include portions of Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties will close at one-half hour after sunset on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the district had been met.

For more information, call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

