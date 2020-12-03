FHP Troopers Receive Roadway Designations

December 3, 2020

~Two Florida roadways named in remembrance of fallen FHP Troopers.~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, two sections of Florida roadways were officially named in remembrance of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers who died in the line of duty. The roadway designations were unveiled to honor the service and sacrifice of Master Sergeant William Trampas Bishop and Patrolman Royston Earl Walker.

Master Sergeant William Trampas Bishop served the residents of Florida from January 13, 1987, until his death on June 17, 2017. Master Sergeant Bishop was investigating a traffic crash on Interstate 75 when he was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle. Master Sergeant Bishop was 52 years old at the time of his death and was survived by his wife Lisa and his son Trampas Bishop Jr. A section of Interstate 75 between mile marker 399 and mile marker 404 in Alachua County was dedicated in remembrance of Master Sergeant Bishop.

Patrolman Royston Earl Walker served the residents of Florida for five months. He joined the Florida State Road Department Traffic Division in early 1936 and trained in Fort Myers, Florida in February 1936. Upon completion of the four-week training school, Patrolman Walker reported to Tallahassee, Florida and was inspected by then Governor Dave Sholtz. Patrolman Walker was subsequently assigned to the area of North Central Florida. Patrolman Walker was shot and killed after stopping a vehicle with faulty headlights in Cross City, Florida. Patrolman Walker was 27 years old at the time of his death and was survived by his wife Lillian. A portion of U.S. Highway 19 between County Road 351A and Southwest 307th Avenue in Dixie County was dedicated in remembrance of Patrolman Walker.

“The brave men and women of the Florida Highway Patrol put themselves in harm’s way daily to keep our roadways and those who travel them safe. I was proud to sponsor legislation honoring our fallen troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said Senator Lauren Book. “With these designations, our first responders will know that their sacrifice and heroism will never be forgotten by Floridians.”

Representative Chuck Brannan said, “It was my privilege to sponsor this legislation so that we can permanently honor those troopers who have given their lives in defense of all we hold dear. It is my hope that the motoring public will always remember their sacrifices as they pass by these markers on our state highways.”

“Paying respect to Master Sergeant Bishop and Patrolman Walker by naming a portion of our roadways in their honor is a great tribute,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “I would like to thank the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis for ensuring the sacrifices of our fallen heroes are memorialized.”

The ceremony for Master Sergeant Bishop was held Tuesday at the FHP office in Gainesville, and the ceremony for Patrolman Walker was held Wednesday at the FHP office in Cross City. At both ceremonies, family members, FHP leadership, and state leaders gathered to pay tribute and unveil the roadway signs honoring Master Sergeant Bishop and Patrolman Walker.

