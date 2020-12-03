Join MDC for virtual Venison Burger and Sausage Making class Dec. 14

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Locally-sourced foods have become more popular than ever. If you’re a successful deer hunter, you’ve already taken the first step in procuring healthy, naturally-sourced protein. After the shot is fired or arrow released, and the deer field dressed, what’s the next step to get it to the dinner table?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free, online class to help get you from field to fork by showing you how to create two of the most popular types of meats. A Venison Burger and Sausage Making class will be held Monday, Dec. 14 from 6-7 p.m. It will take deer hunters through the step-by-step process needed to process fresh venison into ready-to-eat delicacies.

This virtual event will provide instruction on how to make burger and sausage out of venison. It will cover how to grind and season your harvested deer meat to make it into tasty burgers and sausage. Besides traditional hamburgers, hunters will find lean and healthy ground venison a perfect enhancement for other dishes too, such as spaghetti sauce, chili, tacos, sloppy Joes, and casseroles.

Hunters will learn how to make sure burgers and sausages created with their venison is the best quality possible at this special Field to Fork event, hosted by the staff at MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

Venison Burger and Sausage Making is a free online program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zb2 for each person attending. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program, as well as any important program information. If you do not see this email, please check your spam/junk mail.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.