NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ VIOLATION OF ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B503096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. R. Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2020, 1145 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: in the Town of Castleton
VIOLATION:
-Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Duane Kirby
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/02/2020 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers received a call regarding a citizen dispute in the Town of Orwell. After further investigation, it was determined earlier that day, Duane Kirby (68) of Orwell, VT, was in contact with an individual that had an active Abuse Prevention Order against him, thus, violating the order.
On 12/03/2020 at approximately 1200 hours Kirby was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.