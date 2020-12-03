NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ VIOLATION OF ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B503096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. R. Normile

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2020, 1145 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: in the Town of Castleton

VIOLATION:

-Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Duane Kirby

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/02/2020 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers received a call regarding a citizen dispute in the Town of Orwell. After further investigation, it was determined earlier that day, Duane Kirby (68) of Orwell, VT, was in contact with an individual that had an active Abuse Prevention Order against him, thus, violating the order.

On 12/03/2020 at approximately 1200 hours Kirby was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.