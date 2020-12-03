Wildlife Express: Red squirrels are energetic, noisy acrobats

Red squirrels create quite the commotion in Idaho’s forests, especially when it comes to protecting their territory. They will stomp their feet, wave their tail, and scold with churring and rolling chatter. They might even growl.

This month’s Wildlife Express provides a closer look at these energetic stashers and explains why they are a great game species for first-time hunters.

