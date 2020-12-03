Farmers and Investors Fight Climate Change One Tree at a Time
This week, Grover Plunkett and World Tree investors join the World Tree Global Forum to talk about a new approach to farming and climate action.
We wanted to bring together the entire World Tree community and celebrate stories like Grover’s and our investors’.”WOODBURY, N.Y., UNITED STATES, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cattle farmer Grover Plunkett of Montgomery, Alabama doesn’t know if climate change is real. But that doesn’t mean he can’t do something about it anyway – just in case.
— Cathy Key, World Tree President and COO
“I would be misleading you if I told you that I was an environmentalist,” he says, “but I hope that we're all humble enough to imagine we could be wrong.”
Grover is not only a cattle farmer; he is also a World Tree farmer. World Tree is an agroforestry company focused on promoting the environmental and economic benefits of the Empress Splendor (Paulownia) tree - the fastest growing tree in the world. World Tree planted the Empress Splendor trees on Grover’s farm in Alabama. Grover cares for the trees and when they are harvested, he is entitled to 50% of the lumber’s profits on the first harvest and 100% of the profits of any proceeding harvests.
Farmers like Grover are not the only ones who profit from these harvests. World Tree’s Eco-Tree Program allows investors to get involved too.
Every $3,000 invested allows World Tree to plant 1 acre of trees (about 100 trees). Eco-Tree Program investors are then entitled to a portion of sales from the first harvest. Since the Eco-Tree Program is a Regulation A+ offering, the general public is permitted to invest, with Vanderbilt Financial Group as the exclusive placement agent.
On Wednesday, December 9th, at 4:00 pm ET, Vanderbilt joins World Tree for their first ever Global Forum, aptly titled “Living Legacy.”
“We are so proud of the year that we have had at World Tree,” says World Tree’s President and COO, Dr. Cathy Key, who is hosting the event. “We wanted to bring together the entire World Tree community and celebrate stories like Grover’s and our investors’.”
World Tree investors, partners, and farmers – including Grover – will gather virtually to celebrate World Tree’s 2020 successes and discuss their vision for the future. Attendees will “travel” to the regions of Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica to learn about World Tree’s expansion there, and will even get to take a virtual farm tour. The event will also feature addresses from World Tree CEO Douglas Willmore, World Tree founder Wendy Burton and Vanderbilt Financial Group founder Stephen Distante.
All are invited to join the celebration. To register for the “Living Legacy” event on December 9th, 2020, please visit https://www.worldtree.eco/the-living-legacy/.
To learn more about the 2020 World Tree Eco-Tree Program, visit: http://www.vanderbilt.eco.
About World Tree: World Tree USA, LLC (“World Tree”) is an agroforestry company focused on promoting the environmental and economic benefits of the Empress (Paulownia) tree. Founded in 2015 by Wendy Burton, the World Tree management team includes foresters, agronomists and scientists with extensive experience with agroforestry and, over 30 years of experience working with the Empress (Paulownia) tree. World Tree grows 18 exclusive non-invasive varieties. World Tree is the largest grower of Empress (Paulownia) trees in North America, with 2,000 acres under management across Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, USA and Mexico.
For more information on World Tree, visit www.worldtree.eco.
About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered awards such as being named one of the Long Island Business News Best Places to Work on Long Island for three consecutive years, and the Future50 and Corporate Culture Awards from SmartCEO.
For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group and the Eco-Tree Program, please visit www.vanderbilt.eco.
Media Contact: Kelly Farrington, marketing@vanderbiltsecurities.com, 631-845-5100.
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB. Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review. Clearing agents: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade
For additional information on services, disclosures, fees, and conflicts of interest, please visit www.vanderbiltfg.com/disclosures
