OpsGuru helps to support the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

OpsGuru is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpsGuru , Kubernetes and Data Analytics Experts empowering businesses to accelerate Cloud-Native adoption, announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace . Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from OpsGuru in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, OpsGuru is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-fbbt5wpekjc42 for more information.As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from OpsGuru to implement and migrate their data and workloads in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from OpsGuru available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.“OpsGuru is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Anton Mishel, the CEO of OpsGuru. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies find the complete cloud solutions they need to migrate to the cloud and continue innovations. Now, our customers can access thousands of cloud software solutions and our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS, from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace.”OpsGuru’s signature cloud adoption framework, the Cloud Launchpad , has helped hundreds of customers onboard seamlessly on AWS. With the Cloud Launchpad now available in AWS Marketplace, OpsGuru can further assist hundreds more customers with their cloud adoption journey.About OpsGuruOpsGuru was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and global offices in Tel Aviv and Romania. Accelerating Cloud-native being the driving force of the company, OpsGuru’s key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, application modernization, insights from data, and cloud security. Through OpsGuru’s signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - OpsGuru helps clients to achieve rapid cloud deployment by rolling out a secure and scalable cloud foundation.