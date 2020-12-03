Sovereign Indian Nations Find Cannabis Business Success with Tribal Cannabis Consulting Group
In 2017, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (Center) signed Senate Bill 375, which allowed for negotiations about the use and sale of medical marijuana on tribal lands in the state surrounded by members of the Inter-Tribal Cannabis Commission of Nevada.
The national firm provides compliance-driven resources through its seed-to-sale technology, government policy initiatives, and Inter-Tribal Cannabis Commission.RENO, NEVADA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribal Cannabis Consulting, an industry leader in native policy and business development, has cultivated a network of compliance-driven resources and quality solutions for sovereign Indian nations. Through its proprietary seed-to-sale tracking technology, federal and state legislative initiatives, and Inter-Tribal Cannabis Commission of Nevada (ITCC-N), Tribal Cannabis Consulting has helped native groups navigate the cannabis industry successfully and compliantly.
Since its establishment in 2014, Tribal Cannabis Consulting has served as a steward for native cannabis businesses, securing five of the first seven compacts in Nevada and working with federal and state governments to develop thriving marijuana programs all while protecting tribal sovereignty.
Tribal Cannabis Consulting was integral to the passing of Nevada Senate Bill 375, allowing the governor to negotiate compacts with tribal leaders and councils. The bill permitted cross-jurisdictional commerce and regulatory compliance for cannabis businesses.
Nevada Senator Tick Segerblom has commended Tribal Cannabis consulting as a “boots on the ground” collaborative entity between the State of Nevada and Tribal nations, from industry inception to compact issuance. He recommends Tribal Cannabis Consulting to any Tribe looking to enter into the cannabis market.
Tribal Cannabis Consulting’s advocacy work and compacting legislation led to the creation of the ITCC-N, the first United States National cannabis compliance, multi-state, inter-tribal organization, providing real third-party Tribal cannabis program oversight, and enforcing each tribe’s adopted codes and regulations while still maintaining sovereign status. ITCC-N assists with law, code and tax code suggestions based upon the combined 25 years of experience in the cannabis industry of the co-founders, President Cassandra Dittus and CEO Joseph Dice, aka The Green Rooster.
The ITCC-N board is managed by appointed tribal council members of each member tribe. The Nevada group includes representatives from the Ely Shoshone, Lovelock Paiute, Walker River Paiute, Winnemucca Shoshone Indian Colony, and Yerington Paiute tribes.
Tribal Cannabis Consulting is skilled at developing robustly regulated programs working with Native American Tribes to help them become the first in the U.S. to issue medical cannabis cards to tribal members. The State of Nevada was granted reciprocity by the tribes and in turn then granted each sovereign tribe reciprocity. These tribes are not only the first to issue cards, but also the first tribes to have a reciprocal agreement with a state anywhere in the world with Tribal cards honored at all tribal and state stores.
The Timbisha Tribe of California became the first tribe in the state to join the newly developed ITCC of California. Tribal Cannabis Consulting has also consulted with groups in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arizona, and First Nations tribes in Canada. In 2014, Tribal Cannabis Consulting partnered with Barnet Software to develop Cannabis Compliance Technology, an innovative real time seed to sale tracking system for the legal cannabis industry. The seed-to-sale software platform offers real-time tracking with front-end and government review integrations. The technology has received interest from Canadian and Australian policy makers.
“Coming from the state licensed cannabis industry into tribal programs was life changing. We witnessed State governments that did not know or had zero training in government-to-government consultations with neighboring tribal governments. In 2014, we started working with tribes and never left. There is honor and pride in community-owned business models with no single owner monopoly and taxation going to the tribal government for essential services and social programs,” said Joseph Dice co-founder and CEO of Tribal Cannabis Consulting.
Tribal Cannabis Consulting provides comprehensive cannabis program development in support of native and non-native businesses entering the cannabis industry through capital investments, business development strategies, brand partnerships, patient advocacy, and more. Their firm has worked with tribes throughout Indian Country and state licenses since 2009 to implement the leading development practices in tribal cannabis today by creating compliance driven cannabis programs that prioritize extensive training for tribal members employed by and supervising these innovative projects.
For more information, visit tribalcannabisconsulting.com.
About Tribal Cannabis Consulting:
Tribal Cannabis Consulting was founded in Nevada in 2015. The agency provides quality solutions to native and non-native businesses to start or further their existence in the marijuana industry by providing a full spectrum of services, from capital investments and funding development strategies, to consultations and complete development partnerships. The company’s team of expert consultants include former industry owners and operators from throughout the United States that understand the unique challenges marijuana businesses on tribal lands face today. For more information, visit tribalcannabisconsulting.com
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media Services
+1 401-484-4980
email us here