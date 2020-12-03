TBG Security helps to support the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

TBG Security, providing risk-based cybersecurity services, announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace.

TBG Security is proud to build on our existing relationship with AWS by providing professional services in AWS Marketplace” — Frank Murphy, CEO

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts based TBG Security, Inc., providing risk-based cybersecurity services, announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from TBG Security in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, TBG Security is one of the first managed service providers to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information on our Cloud Security and Maturity Assessment.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred services providers on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from TBG Security to ensure the security of their services and solutions in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify professional services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from TBG Security available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for software-related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“TBG Security is proud to build on our existing relationship with AWS by providing professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Frank Murphy, CEO. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies secure their cloud environments. We have continued our growth in 2020 by focusing on being the trusted advisor to our current customers and expanding our risk management offerings to meet the ever-changing threat landscape for cybersecurity. That is why we’re excited to now be offering our services through AWS Marketplace and make our services more readily available and easier to procure.”

In addition to our Cloud Security and Maturity Assessment services, TBG Security is pleased to be able to offer the following services in AWS Marketplace;

• Cloud Security Risk Assessment

• Comprehensive Compliance Services

• Virtual CISO (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-xncfl7uw4w7cs)

• Compliance Readiness Assessments (CMMC, CCPA, GDPR, NIST and more) (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-24qpchsv67vbg)

• Application Penetration Testing (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ujdfpr2jl2eoo)

• Network Penetration Testing (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-lhpk7flkgnax4)

• Red Team - Offensive Security (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-mzelnglky4er4)

• Vendor Risk Management (https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/management/products/prod-gjyov5s55qlfe/overview)

About TBG Security - TBG Security provides information security and risk management solutions for Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 companies. As your trusted advisor in cybersecurity, TBG Security designs and delivers cybersecurity services to work in harmony with existing operations. Companies depend on TBG services in areas including risk management, security strategies for compliance, vendor risk management, physical, network and application security thru penetration testing, virtual CISO, Insider Threat Detection services as well as policy and procedure creation and operationalizing best practices in cybersecurity.