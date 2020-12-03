Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:01 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 50 year-old Maunu Williams, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.