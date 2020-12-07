EEOC Commissioner Confirmed to Speak at ACI's 29th National Conference on Employment Practices Liability Insurance

Taking place virtually January 26-28, 2021, this event offers critical insights on resolving a host of risks for EPLI claims management.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce that Charlotte A. Burrows, Commissioner at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will participate in the 29th National Conference on Employment Practices Liability Insurance conference, taking place virtually from January 26-28, 2021. Ms. Burrows remarks are highly anticipated, especially given the EEOC’s recently proposed updates to its Compliance Manual on Religious Discrimination.

This annual event brings together a remarkable group of in-house counsel, chief diversity officers and insurance executives to share critical insights and practical guidance for resolving a host of intensifying risks, as well as the latest best practices for EPLI claims management. Practical sessions include:

• Race, Gender and LGBTQ Discrimination Claims in Practice: Expert Practitioners Discuss New, Evolving and Surprising Trends, Developments and Risk Factors

• Political Speech in the Workplace: What New, Evolving Legal Trends and EPLI Coverage Mean for Employers Moving Forward

• EPLI, Wage & Hour Claims and PAGA Actions: The Most Pressing Questions Coming Across Your Desk-and the Finer Points of Crafting Your Defense

• Cyber Security, IP and Proprietary Risks - and their Interplay with Remote Work and Employee Monitoring

• Uptick in Sexual Harassment Claims: New Hurdles to Investigations, Rising Settlements, Employee Training - and What Is on the Horizon for 2021

For the first time in its history, the conference will be taking place in an interactive, virtual format that will include 1:1 networking, and more opportunities for candid discussion, benchmarking and networking.