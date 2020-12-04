Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mooner App Pte Ltd to Use Binance Smart Chain to Manage Transactions

BEP20 Token MNR Launched by Mooner App Pte Ltd

Digital Currency enables Mooner to ensure even a fraction of a cent is not short changed, for all our hardworking service providers.”
— Sithu Chrishen CEO, Mooner App Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , December 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mooner App is testing its own minted MNR token to be used within its revolutionary mobile application, Mooner. All transactions within the Mooner App, which will be available for download on Android and Apple devices is set to launch in Singapore early 2021. The mobile application is aimed to create an ecosystem for the MNR token’s utility. Promotional Banners, Service Booking Fees, Tips and User Rewards will all be paid in MNR tokens.

Mooner, through its blockchain partners will mint 100 million MNR tokens. 40 Million tokens, through its partner will be made available for private allocation for private participants. Token allocation is strictly by invitation only. No additional tokens will be minted. 20 million will be awarded to initial participants as bonus for staking and rewards. Any excess tokens of the allotted 20 million tokens will be burnt. 40 million remaining tokens are proportioned for future company endeavours and are only released over a five-year period.

About MOONER LLP.

Mooner App Pte Ltd, is a technology company headquartered and founded in Singapore. The company’s philosophy is to enable everyone with an equal and fair wealth distribution model. It sets itself apart by ensuring that rewards are fairly distributed to its staff, service providers and users.
Mooner’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build a lasting organisation that enables. For more information, please visit Website.

Media Contact:
(Mr) Lionel Kelvin D’Cruz
MOONER APP PTE LTD | UEN 202036963C
54, Maude Road Townshend
Building #02-06 Singapore (208346)
Office: (65) 3158 3286
Fax: (65) 6292 0516
pr@mooner.com.sg
www.mooner.com.sg

Mooner
MOONER APP PTE LTD
+65 3158 3286
Mooner Token MNR Presentation

