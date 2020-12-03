Mooner App Pte Ltd to Launch Service Booking Mobile App
Mooner App Singapore Set to Rival Big Boys Grab and GoJek
Gone are the days of big conglomerates, we need to empower everyone”SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mooner App Pte Ltd is developing a technology forward mobile application to rival big players who dominate Singapore’s gig economy. The Mooner App which will be available for Apple and Android devices will go head to head for market dominance in Singapore.
— Sithu Chrishen CEO, Mooner App Pte Ltd
With its unique revenue sharing model, Mooner sets itself apart from their competition. Mooner rewards its users and service providers with built in incentives and perpetual passive earnings. From booking Pest Control to A Nanny or even a Chef, the Mooner Application sets to solve growing unemployment issues along with Singapore’s demand for “right now” services.
Mooner App aims to launch in app stores by December 2020, the official date will be announced after closed beta completes in December 2020.
About MOONER LLP.
Mooner App Pte Ltd, is a technology company headquartered and founded in Singapore. The company’s philosophy is to enable everyone with an equal and fair wealth distribution model. It sets itself apart by ensuring that rewards are fairly distributed to its staff, service providers and users.
Mooner’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build a lasting organisation that enables. For more information, please visit our website.
Media Contact:
(Mr) Lionel Kelvin D’Cruz
MOONER APP PTE LTD | UEN 202036963C
54, Maude Road Townshend
Building #02-06 Singapore (208346)
Office: (65) 3158 3286
Fax: (65) 6292 0516
pr@mooner.com.sg
www.mooner.com.sg
Mooner App Home Business Platform