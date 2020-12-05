Mooner App PTE Ltd Has Appointed GLOBAL ALLIANCES PUNE, INDIA As Their OFFICIAL SOLE TOKEN Distributor Partner
GLOBAL ALLIANCES PUNE has partnered for distribution of 40 MILLION MNR tokens during the allocation period
The first step towards your dream”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About GLOBAL ALLIANCES
— K. Prashant CMD, Global Alliances.
Global Alliances undertakes promotional activities & sole selling rights of various projects from different sectors. We attract, impress & convert more leads online & get result with thrive. Our team has been active in marketing sector for more than 20 years which facilitates us to choose profitable projects for our esteemed clients. For more information, please Visit Global Alliances Website.
About MOONER LLP
Mooner App Pte Ltd, is a technology company headquartered and founded in Singapore. The company’s philosophy is to enable everyone with an equal and fair wealth distribution model. It sets itself apart by ensuring that rewards are fairly distributed to its staff, service providers and users. Mooner’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build a lasting organisation that enables. For more information, please visit MOONER LLP Website.
“Digital Currency enables Mooner to ensure even a fraction of a cent is not short changed, for all our hardworking service providers.” – Sithu Chrishen CEO, Mooner App Pte Ltd.
About MOONER Token
Mooner coin is a BEP20 Token on Binance Smart Chain. MNR Token is the utility token to be used for all transactions on the Mooner Service Booking Application.
