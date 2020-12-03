A Parade of Forces United for Childhood Cancer Heroes
Jeremiah watching Mystic Force Foundation's Gold Ribbon Parade through his hospital room window at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
A monumental show of Hope, Love & Support for our bravest Heroes battling Childhood CancerHOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broward Sheriff’s Office Vehicles, South Florida Police Department Vehicles, Fire Trucks, a Gold Lamborghini, Broward Batman & the BatMobile, Childhood Cancer Families & Community Leaders Coming Together In
Love & Support for our Bravest Little Heroes
Despite the pandemic children continue to battle Childhood Cancer and fight for their lives. This Friday December 4th the Mystic Force Foundation will join forces with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Police Departments from across South Florida, Fire Departments, community leaders, and families battling Childhood Cancer in a monumental show of love, unity and support for the bravest little Heroes battling the #1 disease killer of children in this country. The Parade will begin in Hollywood where the Gold Ribbon adorned vehicles will depart with lights & sirens blaring in an unprecedented show of Hope, Love & Solidarity in the fight against Childhood Cancer and drive past Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital then on to Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Medical Center. This Parade is in Honor of 5 year old Jacob, the son of Corporal Kevin Schwartz of the Biscayne Park Police Department, who was recently diagnosed with Osteosarcoma cancer, and is dedicated to every child and family affected by Childhood Cancer.
Mystic Force Foundation consistently teams up with local Police Departments at events and special occasions throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. From Parades, to rides in Police Cars, to granting special ‘Wishes’, and ‘End Of Chemo’ celebrations, officers show children battling cancer and their families kindness, support, & love.
These Police Departments join the Foundation to remind families that they are never alone in their fight.
Friday December 4th
Meeting time: 10:30am
Target Store Hollywood
3251 Hollywood Boulevard . Hollywood, FL . 33021
(departure time approximately 11:00am)
Drive By - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive . Hollywood, FL . 33021
(Continuing on to staging area)
Wells Fargo Bank
1710 S Andrews Avenue . Ft Lauderdale, FL . 33316
(departure time approximately 11:45am)
Drive By - Salah Children’s Hospital
1600 S Andrews Avenue . Ft Lauderdale, FL . 33316
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155 or
EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
Press is invited to join us at 10:30am on the SW side of the Target Parking lot.
Masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 12-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 2nd anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout is free to families, is sponsored by the Dante Law Firm and is 100% community supported.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
